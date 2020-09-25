Mohamed Sanu Offers Honest Thoughts On Patriots Tenure

Last season, the New England Patriots sent a second-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu. The thought was that he’d be the missing piece for Josh McDaniels’ offense, but he ended up just lasting eight games with the team.

New England cut Sanu this offseason despite mortgaging an early draft pick for him. Shortly after he hit the open market, the Rutgers product signed a deal with San Francisco.

Sanu has yet to make an impact for the 49ers, but the hope is that he can recapture the magic he had with Kyle Shanahan back in Atlanta. He had 59 receptions for 653 yards and four touchdowns in his first and only season with Shanahan calling the plays.

Even if Sanu doesn’t revert back to his old form, he shouldn’t struggle in San Francisco the way he did in New England.

Earlier this week, Sanu opened up about his rocky tenure with the Patriots.

Here’s what Sanu had to say, via The Sacramento Bee:

“I’m grateful for my time in New England. It taught me a lot, just didn’t jell out how I wanted it to,” Sanu said. “I felt like it just wasn’t a good fit. Things happened the way they happened, and I’m not really looking to the past.”

Sanu only saw 13 snaps in his debut with the 49ers last week.

The 49ers might need to increase Sanu’s workload this weekend, especially since the offense will be without Tevin Coleman, George Kittle and Raheem Mostert.