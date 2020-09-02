Mohamed Sanu Reacts To Getting Cut By The Patriots

The New England Patriots made a surprising move this afternoon, as they released Mohamed Sanu. It had to be a tough decision for the front office to make since it gave away a second-round pick for Sanu last season.

When the Patriots acquired Sanu in 2019, the thought was that he’d immediately help fix the offense’s woes. That didn’t end up being the case for the Rutgers product. He had just 26 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown.

Shortly after New England released Sanu, NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to him. It sounds like he’s at peace with the team’s decision.

“He told me it wasn’t going to work out, which I respect,” Sanu told Anderson. “I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I’m valued.”

Just spoke with WR Mohamed Sanu on his release from the #Patriots. He told me coach Belichick called him to the facility for a brief chat: "He told me it wasn't going to work out, which I respect. I personally think it was a money thing. I still want to play where I'm valued." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 2, 2020

This move definitely helps out the Patriots from a financial standpoint. According to Field Yates, the team will clear $6.5 million in cap space because of this move.

Sanu should be able to find a new home rather quickly. His time in New England didn’t work out the way he hoped, but he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

The Atlanta Falcons showed how to utilize Sanu from 2016-2019. During that span, Sanu had over 2,500 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Final rosters for teams are due by this Saturday, so it’ll be interesting to see which team takes a chance on Sanu.