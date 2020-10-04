Monday Game Times Reportedly Set For Chiefs-Patriots, Packers-Falcons

The Patriots and Chiefs will not be kicking off today due to a positive COVID-19 test result in the Patriots locker room. Fortunately, the NFL has reportedly determined a new kickoff date and time.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the NFL has decided on its makeup date for Chiefs-Patriots. They’ll be playing on Monday at 7:05 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.

To prevent too much overlap between Chiefs-Patriots and the previously scheduled Falcons-Packers game, the NFL is changing their start time too. Per the report, Falcons-Packers will now kick off at 8:50 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.

For the longest time there was speculation that the Chiefs-Patriots game would be moved to Tuesday. But a series of clean tests in the locker rooms have allowed the NFL to give us a Monday night double-header.

Unfortunately, the new date is unlikely to do anything for Patriots QB Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and is reportedly out for the game – regardless of makeup date.

The bigger question may be whether Newton is symptomatic, and for how long he’ll be out of action before being allowed to come back.

In the meantime, veteran QB Brian Hoyer will get the starting nod under center for Bill Belichick. Hoyer will be getting his first ever start for New England. It will be his first NFL start since Week 10 of the 2019 season.

