Nasty Weather Appears To Be Coming For Bills vs. Patriots

Football fans looking at the AFC East race a few weeks ago would have found the Buffalo Bills with a healthy lead.

However, the New England Patriots have put together a six-game winning streak that has changed the AFC landscape. Now, in just a few days, the Bills and Patriots will take the field to fight for the AFC East lead.

Those attending the game may want to bring an umbrella and some winter-weather gear. Patriots insider Zack Cox shared a look at what the weather will be for Monday night and let’s just say it’ll be football weather.

Heavy winds and snow showers will make life difficult for both the Patriots and Bills in just a few days.

Here’s a look at the weather update.

Some nasty weather in the forecast for Monday night in Buffalo. Cold, wet, windy, snowy. pic.twitter.com/4heO0fedKz — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 2, 2021

Before the game kicks off, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Belichick gave plenty of praise to Allen and said his improvement since entering the league has been “tremendous.”

“His improvement has just been tremendous,” Belichick said. “It’s remarkable how good he has become.”

Unfortunately, we likely won’t get to see Josh Allen unleash his full potential if the weather prediction is accurate.

Buffalo and New England kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET.