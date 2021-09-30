NBC Makes Historic Move Before Sunday’s Patriots Game

In case you haven’t heard, this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a big one.

It marks the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro, and the media hype for this matchup has been through the roof for weeks. Three days before kickoff and it isn’t slowing down either.

For the first time ever, NBC’s Today Show and NBC Nightly News will broadcast from Gillette Stadium on Friday in advance of the game. ABC’s Good Morning America reportedly also considered doing the same.

NBC will of course air Pats-Bucs as part of its weekly Sunday Night Football showcase.

How big is Brady vs. Belichick? The Today Show and NBC Nightly News will report live from Gillette Stadium on Friday. Good Morning America had similar plans until this week. On Sunday, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network will host and air their pregame studio shows from Foxboro. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 28, 2021

This game would have had plenty of juice even if there wasn’t a new book dropping next week documenting the Patriots’ dynasty under Brady and Bill Belichick. Some of the reported details in it are not exactly flattering for the parties involved.

As for the game itself, the Bucs would move to 3-1 on the season with a win, while simultaneously dropping the Patriots to 1-3. If New England can pull off the upset though, they’ll have righted the ship (at least momentarily) while also handing Tampa Bay a second-straight loss.

Bucs-Pats will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.