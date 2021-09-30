The Spun

NBC Makes Historic Move Before Sunday’s Patriots Game

An interior view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 13: The New England Patriots run out on the field before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2013 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In case you haven’t heard, this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a big one.

It marks the return of Tom Brady to Foxboro, and the media hype for this matchup has been through the roof for weeks. Three days before kickoff and it isn’t slowing down either.

For the first time ever, NBC’s Today Show and NBC Nightly News will broadcast from Gillette Stadium on Friday in advance of the game. ABC’s Good Morning America reportedly also considered doing the same.

NBC will of course air Pats-Bucs as part of its weekly Sunday Night Football showcase.

This game would have had plenty of juice even if there wasn’t a new book dropping next week documenting the Patriots’ dynasty under Brady and Bill Belichick. Some of the reported details in it are not exactly flattering for the parties involved.

As for the game itself, the Bucs would move to 3-1 on the season with a win, while simultaneously dropping the Patriots to 1-3. If New England can pull off the upset though, they’ll have righted the ship (at least momentarily) while also handing Tampa Bay a second-straight loss.

Bucs-Pats will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC.

