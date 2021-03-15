The Patriots Have Reportedly Signed 2 Free Agent WRs

The busy day for the New England Patriots continued into Monday evening, as Bill Belichick landed two more free agents.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have agreed to terms with former Raiders’ wide receiver Nelson Agholor. The 27-year-old will head to New England on a two-year, $26 million deal, per Adam Schefter.

But, the Patriots didn’t stop there. Less than 30 minutes after Agholor’s new contract was reported, New England agreed to a deal with former 49ers’ wideout Kendrick Bourne. The former undrafted free agent plans to sign a three-year, $22.5 million agreement with the Patriots, according to Rapoport.

Agholor posted career-highs in receiving yards (896) and touchdowns (8) in Las Vegas last season, redeeming his somewhat tarnished reputation from his days in Philadelphia. The former first round pick took a one-year deal with the Raiders and turned into a nice payday in New England.

Bourne also boasted a career-high 687 receiving yards in San Francisco in 2020. Over four years with the 49ers, the 25-year-old has racked up 1,769 yards and 11 scores.

Both wideouts should be nice additions in New England, as they fit Belichick’s mold of versatile pass-catchers.

Agholor and Bourne become just the latest signings in what’s turned into a massive day for the Patriots.

Belichick and the New England front office has now agreed to terms with six new players on Monday alone. The organization entered the spring with ample cap space and has shown no fear in using it thus far. Schefter reported that the Patriots have already spent more guaranteed money this offseason than they have in over a decade.

Agholor and Bourne will join Jonnu Smith as the three shiny new offensive weapons in New England, which should come as good news to the recently re-signed Cam Newton. Davon Godchaux, Matthew Judon and Jalen Mills will help bolster Belichick’s defense in 2021.

Here’s the full breakdown of New England’s haul on Monday:

Tight end Jonnu Smith to a four-year, $50 million contract

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux to a two-year, $16 million contract

Pass rusher Matthew Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract

Cornerback Jalen Mills to a four-year, $24 million contract

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a two-year, $26 million contract

Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a three-year, $22.5 million contract

If the rest of the NFL isn’t careful, the Patriots may emerge from this offseason with every player in the league.