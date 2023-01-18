New Candidate Has Emerged For Patriots Offensive Coordinator

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Patriots' search for an offensive coordinator is starting to heat up.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots have requested permission to speak with Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position.

Rapoport said McCardell will join a growing list that includes Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien.

McCardell played for Belichick in Cleveland from 1992-1995. He was a Pro Bowl wideout twice in his career, hauling in 883 receptions for 11,373 yards and 63 touchdowns.

It wasn't until 2010 when McCardell became a wide receivers coach for the Commanders. He then held the same position at Maryland from 2014-2015 before returning to the NFL.

McCardell, 53, has clearly done a great job of developing the Vikings' receiving corps over the past two seasons.

Not only has Justin Jefferson blossomed into an elite wide receiver, K.J. Osborn has developed into a viable option in the passing game.

The Patriots could certainly use a new voice in the locker room. Perhaps that'll lead to them hiring McCardell.