New Details Emerge From Cam Newton’s Contract With Patriots

Earlier today it was reported that the New England Patriots are bringing back last year’s starting quarterback Cam Newton on a one-year, $14 million deal. But details of the contract indicate that Cam may be hard-pressed to collect that entire amount.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, Cam’s contract with the Patriots has a base value of just $5 million. He gets a $2 million signing bonus, $1.5 million in guaranteed base salary, and up to $1.5 million in per-game roster bonuses.

The remaining $9 million is tied to incentives. Those incentives include a trip to the playoffs, making the Pro Bowl, an All-Pro Selection, MVP honors and Super Bowl MVP honors among others.

It’s pretty clear that Cam Newton is gambling heavily on himself. He will be hard-pressed to reach any of those incentives if his 2021 season is anything like last year’s.

Cam Newton signed a one-year contract with the Patriots last year at a similar rate. But he struggled in his first year with his new team.

He went 7-8 as a starter, completing 65.8-percent of his passes for 2,657 yards with eight passing touchdowns and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Clearly the Patriots believe that Cam will play better with another year in the system. Though not enough to push his base salary into the eight-digits apparently.

Did Cam Newton get the better end of the new contract with the Patriots? Or did New England maximize their value with this deal?