New England Bishop’s Tweet About Tom Brady Is Going Viral

A prominent New England bishop tweeted about Tom Brady’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Roman Catholic bishop’s tweet went viral.

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay this offseason. He departs from New England after 20 years and six Super Bowls.

Not everyone is OK with Brady’s decision, including Diocese of Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin. The New England bishop joked about Brady’s move in a viral tweet on Friday.

Bishop Tobin tweeted about Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl ring going for more than $1 million in a coronavirus auction. He joked that Brady must have bought the ring, considering he won’t be winning any more in Tampa Bay.

“Bob Kraft is auctioning a Super Bowl ring for charity,” Tobin tweeted on Friday. “Very admirable indeed. But is it true that Tom Brady bid on it because he knows it’s the only way he’ll get another ring?”

Brady played for the Patriots from 2000-19. He helped lead Robert Kraft’s organization to six Super Bowl wins, most recently in his second-to-last season.

The Buccaneers will hope to win one with Brady, as Tampa Bay should boast one of the top offenses in the entire NFL.

According to Bishop Tobin, though, it’ll be tough sledding for Brady down in Tampa Bay.

The Bucs are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sept. 13 at New Orleans.