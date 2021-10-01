The Spun

New England Brewery Trolls Tom Brady With ‘Traitorade’ Beer

Tom Brady prepares to throw a pass for the Bucs in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the second quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

At least one New England brewery is really getting into the much-anticipated return of Tom Brady this Sunday night.

Smug Brewing, located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has re-released its special “Traitorade” beer before Brady and the Buccaneers arrive in Foxboro this weekend.

The imperial fruit sour with sea salt originally debuted last summer after TB12 and Rob Gronkowski signed with Tampa Bay.

“I know some people will be a little upset about this beer, just remember it is just a joke,” the company announced online at the time. “We love our two former Patriot players. That being said we have a unique brew for you. It is an imperial fruit sour with Florida Key limes and a dash of sea salt. This beer reminds me of getting old and having to retire in Florida.”

Got to admit, that can design is pretty sweet. It’s tough to call Brady and Gronk traitors though, when the Patriots were willing to let the former sign elsewhere and the latter came out of retirement to join the Buccaneers.

“I don’t hate Tom Brady. I actually love Tom Brady,” Smug Brewing owner Rob DeRosa told Turnto10.com this week. “I still have his jersey. I didn’t burn it. I just don’t like him right now.”

We’ll see whether Brady or Pats fans will have the last laugh come Sunday night.

