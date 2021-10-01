New England Brewery Trolls Tom Brady With ‘Traitorade’ Beer

At least one New England brewery is really getting into the much-anticipated return of Tom Brady this Sunday night.

Smug Brewing, located in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has re-released its special “Traitorade” beer before Brady and the Buccaneers arrive in Foxboro this weekend.

The imperial fruit sour with sea salt originally debuted last summer after TB12 and Rob Gronkowski signed with Tampa Bay.

“I know some people will be a little upset about this beer, just remember it is just a joke,” the company announced online at the time. “We love our two former Patriot players. That being said we have a unique brew for you. It is an imperial fruit sour with Florida Key limes and a dash of sea salt. This beer reminds me of getting old and having to retire in Florida.”

Looks like @SmugBrewing out of Pawtucket, RI has a beer for Patriots fans this weekend. Gatorade cease and desist surely on the way! pic.twitter.com/f83ODjo1Cd — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2021

Got to admit, that can design is pretty sweet. It’s tough to call Brady and Gronk traitors though, when the Patriots were willing to let the former sign elsewhere and the latter came out of retirement to join the Buccaneers.

“I don’t hate Tom Brady. I actually love Tom Brady,” Smug Brewing owner Rob DeRosa told Turnto10.com this week. “I still have his jersey. I didn’t burn it. I just don’t like him right now.”

We’ll see whether Brady or Pats fans will have the last laugh come Sunday night.