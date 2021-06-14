The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Veteran Sums Up Julian Edelman’s Departure

Julian Edelman speaking to the media.ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 4: Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots is interviewed at a press conference naming him MVP of Super Bowl LIII on February 4, 2019 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots‘ receiving corps will looks very different this season, given the team’s free agent signings and the retirement of Julian Edelman.

Edelman, who spent more than a decade in Foxboro, ended his playing days with 620 receptions, 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns under his belt. The onetime seventh-round pick and former Kent State quarterback posted three 1,000-yard seasons and was an integral part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.

Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater played with Edelman throughout his entire career in New England. He spoke this afternoon about the impact Edelman had and the void he leaves.

“I think he’s one of the all-time great Patriots. He means the world to me,” Slater said, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “There’s not going to be another Julian Edelman who comes through here. He was so unique.

“His DNA was 1-of-1.”

Edelman, 35, may be done playing football, but he’s not finished being around the game. In April, Edelman announced he would be joining the cast of Inside the NFL.

In addition, his production company Coast Productions will be teaming up with ViacomCBS to produce movies, shows and documentaries.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.