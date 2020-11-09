Patriots Activate New Wide Receiver For Monday Night’s Game

The New England Patriots bolstered their receiving corps ahead of Monday night’s game against the Jets.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Mike Reiss, the team elevated Kristian Wilkerson from the practice squad to the active roster just earlier this afternoon.

The undrafted rookie out of Southeast Missouri State joined the Patriots on Sept. 8, but this will be his first chance to play in the NFL.

In his senior season with the Redhawks, he racked up 71 receptions for 1,350 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Most importantly, Wilkerson will provide some depth to a very thin position for Bill Belichick. The Patriots have struggled with injuries at their skill positions throughout 2020, leading to an extremely underperforming offense. With Cam Newton in his first year in New England, the team has just three receiving touchdowns this season.

Other than the undrafted free agent Wilkerson, the Patriots will have four other receivers active on Monday. Sixth-year receiver Damiere Byrd leads the wideouts still on the roster in 2020 with just 21 receptions for 272 yards. Byrd himself was originally an undrafted rookie.

Both Julian Edelman (knee) and N’Keal Harry (concussion) will miss their second consecutive games on Monday.

But New England has a chance to swing the pendulum back in their direction tonight. New York will start Joe Flacco in place of the injured Sam Darnold, which should limit the Jets offense. The team has looked shaky even with their franchise quarterback on the field, so Monday might look even worse.

The Patriots (2-5) play the Jets (0-8) at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.