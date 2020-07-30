New England Patriots Add QB To Roster Heading Into Training Camp

On Wednesday night, the New England Patriots made an addition to the team’s roster ahead of training camp.

According to a report from Michigan State insider Graham Couch, former Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke is headed to New England. His father reportedly broke the news.

The move comes just three days after the Patriots cut Lewerke from the team’s active roster. All NFL teams need to trim their rosters to 80 players and Lewerke was one of the initial cuts.

Clearly he made an impact on the coaching staff because he’s headed back to New England just a few days after being cut. “The Patriots have re-added Brian Lewerke to their roster, according to Lewerke’s dad. The former MSU QB is flying back to New England tonight,” Couch reported.

Lewerke played at Michigan State from 2015 to 2019, starting in his final three seasons. He threw for 8,293 yards and 47 touchdowns, while adding another 1,255 yards and ten touchdowns rushing.

After a standout career for the Spartans, he went undrafted during the 2020 NFL draft. Just over a week after going undrafted, the Patriots swooped in an inked Lewerke to a deal.

New England enters the 2020 season with Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer in the quarterback room. Newton is expected to take over as the starter for Tom Brady, who left for Tampa Bay earlier this summer.

