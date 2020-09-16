The Spun

New England Patriots Announce Bill Belichick’s Mom Has Died

A closeup of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick during a game.CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 21: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots walks off of the field after defeating the Chicago Bears 38-31 at Soldier Field on October 21, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick’s mother Jeannette has passed away, the team confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Jeannette Belichick was 98. She was predeceased by her husband Steve, Bill’s father, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 85.

The pair met at Hiram College in the 1940s, where Jeannette was a foreign language professor and Steve the school’s athletic director. Bill, their only child, was born in 1952.

The Patriots posted their condolences to Belichick and his family on Twitter this afternoon, including an old photo of Bill with his parents.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Bill Belichick, his sons, and their entire family during this difficult time.

The Patriots are set to play the Seattle Seahawks in primetime on Sunday night. We expect Bill will be on the sideline for that game, but he’ll be there with a heavy heart.


