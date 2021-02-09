The Spun

Patriots Announce Former Tight End Has Passed Away

Former New England Patriots tight end Willie Scott has passed away, the team confirmed on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Scott, who played for the Patriots from 1986-88, died on Monday at the age of 61. A definitive cause of death has not been provided, but Scott reportedly had battled heart issues and needed a heart and kidney transplant.

A star at the University of South Carolina, Scott was a first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1981. He played his first five seasons with Kansas City, catching 75 passes for 682 yards and 11 touchdowns.

In his three years with the Patriots, Scott caught 14 passes for 84 yards and four scores.

A native of Newberry, S.C., Scott was inducted into the University of South Carolina Hall of Fame in 2006.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.


