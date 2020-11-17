Bill Belichick Shares Tuesday Update On RB Sony Michel

New England Patriots running back Sony Michel may be activated from the injured reserve soon. It is unclear what kind of role he may have with the team moving forward though.

Bill Belichick is never one to be afraid to shuffle his running backs, even when one guy looks to be taking over as a true RB1. However, it is hard to imagine Michel making a real dent in Damien Harris’ playing time. The former Alabama running back has looked very dynamic since his role expanded in the Pats offense.

Harris had 100 yards in his first appearance of the year, the team’s Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He’s hit that mark three times, including on Sunday night against the powerful Baltimore Ravens defense, and is now at 471 yards in six games.

Throw in Rex Burkhead, who has three touchdowns in the last two weeks, and James White who continues to have a role and is a trusted weapon for Belichick, and there isn’t a ton of room for Michel, who fits best in the Harris role, right now. He has returned to practice, and the Patriots coach is taking a wait and see approach with the former Georgia star.

Bill Belichick was asked if Sony Michel will be activated off IR this week: "Sony's been working hard. He's practiced the last two weeks, so we'll see how things go this week." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) November 17, 2020

Sony Michel has been dealing with a quad injury since early in the year. In three games, he does have 26 rushes for 173 yards, good for what would be a career best 6.7 yards per carry.

In mid-October, he was placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list as well, though luckily it looks like he’s okay now.

Michel has gone for over 900 yards in each of his first two years in the NFL. We’ll see what kind of role he can carve out with the New England Patriots, whenever he makes his return.

