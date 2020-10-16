New England Patriots Cancel Friday Practice After Positive COVID-19 Test

The Patriots’ upcoming game against the Denver Broncos appears to be in major jeopardy, once again. New England is reportedly shutting down its facilities today following another positive COVID-19 test.

The Patriots’ medical team is also awaiting the results of a second test to confirm whether or not it’s a true positive. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has the latest on the developing situation.

“The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source,” Reiss said on Twitter. “There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive.”

It appears New England’s game against Denver this Sunday is once again in major jeopardy of being postponed – again.

The Patriots were originally scheduled to play the Broncos in Week 5. But New England experienced a mini coronavirus outbreak, which included stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both testing positive for COVID-19. The NFL opted for Week 5 to serve as a bye week for both teams, as a result.

The game was rescheduled to take place this coming Sunday, but the Patriots’ latest positive tests could once again force the NFL to reschedule the game. The Broncos haven’t played a game since Oct. 1 when they beat the Jets.

Any further positive tests within the Patriots’ organization could be the nail in the coffin. Sunday’s Patriots-Broncos game is in jeopardy.