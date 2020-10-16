The Spun

New England Patriots Cancel Friday Practice After Positive COVID-19 Test

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Patriots’ upcoming game against the Denver Broncos appears to be in major jeopardy, once again. New England is reportedly shutting down its facilities today following another positive COVID-19 test.

The Patriots’ medical team is also awaiting the results of a second test to confirm whether or not it’s a true positive. Patriots reporter Mike Reiss has the latest on the developing situation.

“The Patriots will be canceling their Friday practice after a positive COVID-19 test, per a source,” Reiss said on Twitter. “There is also a second test they are awaiting to confirm is a positive.”

It appears New England’s game against Denver this Sunday is once again in major jeopardy of being postponed – again.

The Patriots were originally scheduled to play the Broncos in Week 5. But New England experienced a mini coronavirus outbreak, which included stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore both testing positive for COVID-19. The NFL opted for Week 5 to serve as a bye week for both teams, as a result.

The game was rescheduled to take place this coming Sunday, but the Patriots’ latest positive tests could once again force the NFL to reschedule the game. The Broncos haven’t played a game since Oct. 1 when they beat the Jets.

Any further positive tests within the Patriots’ organization could be the nail in the coffin. Sunday’s Patriots-Broncos game is in jeopardy.


