Patriots Make Bold Trade In Second Round For Former Alabama Star

It’s safe to say New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really liked what he saw from Alabama this past season. For the second round in a row, he used his draft selection on a former Crimson Tide star.

In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. He could eventually become their franchise quarterback.

After being patient on Day 1, the Patriots decided to move up on Day 2 so they could select Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore with the 38th overall pick.

New England had to trade the 46th, 122nd and 139th pick in this year’s draft to the Cincinnati Bengals just so they could move up and select Barmore.

Back-2-back 'Bama boys. Christian Barmore is a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/lWQToQ7zsL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 30, 2021

Barmore was originally projected to go in the first round of this year’s draft, but character concerns caused him to slide down the board.

During the 2020 season, Christian Barmore had 37 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles. He plays with outstanding leverage and is good enough to handle double-teams.

We’ve seen plenty of Alabama defensive linemen develop into superstars at the next level. With the right coaching in Foxborough, it wouldn’t be shocking at all to see Barmore become a household name for the New England Patriots in the future.