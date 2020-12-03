Patriots Have Reportedly Claimed Former Bucs Linebacker

Jack Cichy, a former star linebacker at Wisconsin, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday. Just a day later, and he has a new NFL home: the New England Patriots.

Cichy was placed on the short-term injured reserve in mid-October, after sustaining a hamstring injury in the team’s game against the Chicago Bears. He was reactivated last Saturday, but was released just days later.

Jack Cichy hasn’t been a huge contributor on Tampa Bay’s defense in his three NFL seasons. He has six total tackles in that time, per Pro Football Reference, with one coming this year. His most significant playing time has come on special teams.

The former Badgers linebacker was the No. 202 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, going in the sixth round to the Buccaneers. Now, he’s the latest player to move between these two franchises in 2020.

Former #Bucs LB Jack Cichy has been awarded to the #Patriots in a waiver claim, source said. He needs to get through the COVID protocols, but some late-season LB depth and special teams help. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2020

The New England Patriots can certainly use some extra depth, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Before the season started, the team faced a significant wave of opt outs, hitting the defense that was so impressive last season very hard.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung were among the most significant Patriots players to opt out of the 2020 season, out of concerns for COVID-19.

At 5-6, the Patriots are three games behind the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East, and two behind the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card race in the AFC. We’re getting very close to “must-win” territory for the franchise.

Bill Belichick’s travels to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

[Ian Rapoport]