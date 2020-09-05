New England Patriots Cut Pro Bowl Running Back

The New England Patriots have cut a well-known former Pro Bowl running back ahead of the 2020 season.

The Patriots entered Saturday with a loaded backfield. Lamar Miller was one of five notable backs – including, Sony Michel, James White, Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead – who suited up for the Patriots during preseason camp.

Miller signed with New England prior to 2020 preseason camp, but it’s been an uphill battle for him to make the team from the beginning. The Patriots worked to trim their roster to 53 players on Saturday. Unfortunately, Miller didn’t make the cut.

The former Texans back now has to work quickly to find a new team ahead of the 2020 season. It appears it will be another uphill battle for the former Pro Bowl running back.

The #Patriots are releasing RB Lamar Miller, source said, who they signed right before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

Lamar Miller began his career with the Miami Dolphins in 2012, where he spent four years before signing with the Houston Texans. In his first seven seasons, Miller rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and also caught 209 passes for 1,565 yards and an additional eight scores.

Miller tore his ACL ahead of the 2019 season last year, ending his season before it even began. After attempting to make a comeback with the Patriots, he’ll now need to find a new team willing to take a chance on the former Pro Bowl back.

Meanwhile, the Patriots appear to be settled at the running back position. New England expects big things from Sony Michel and company in coming weeks.