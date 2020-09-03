Patriots Running Back Could Miss Team’s Season Opener

The New England Patriots could be without a key offensive player when they open the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13. Running back Damien Harris has missed the last two days of practice due to a finger injury.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, he had surgery on his pinky, and will be on the mend for a few weeks. The timetable will brush right up against that season opener. The Patriots have other options at running back, but the former Alabama star was expected to take on a bigger role this season.

Harris made his NFL debut for the Patriots last season, appearing in two games for the team. He ran the ball four times for 12 yards. His absence may open the door for a bigger role for former Dolphins and Houston Texans back Lamar Miller, who was signed back in August, and recently came off the PUP list.

The team also has a few other options at the position as well. Sony Michel, last year’s main starter, recently came off the PUP list. He’s still recovering from injury, but that is a good sign that he could be ready to go for Week 1. Rex Burkhead, a dangerous receiving option out of the backfield, is also back after putting up 573 yards from scrimmage in 12 games for the Pats last season.

Damien Harris was an extremely productive college player for Nick Saban. From 2015-2018, he ran for 3,070 yards and 23 touchdowns, topping 1,000 yards as a sophomore and junior.

This season will be one of significant change in New England. With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, Cam Newton is expected to step in as the team’s starting quarterback. He’s in a position battle with second-year player Jarrett Stidham.

Some expect this to be the year that the New England Patriots finally lose the AFC East, as the Buffalo Bills come off of a playoff run and the Dolphins and Jets both hope to be improved. Don’t ever count out a Bill Belichick-coached squad, though.

