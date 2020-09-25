New England Patriots Starter, Captain Likely To Miss Week 3 vs. Raiders

We just couldn’t finish up a week highlighted by major injuries without another one, could we? Unfortunately for the New England Patriots, they’re on the receiving end of the lastest big injury. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, starting center David Andrews recently broke his thumb and had surgery on it this week.

Per the report, he attempted to try and snap the ball with his other hand in preparation for Week 3. But judging by Glazer’s report, it doesn’t look like it’s working out for Andrews.

He is now expected to miss this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He could be out for longer too.

It’s a brutal blow for the Patriots’ star center. He missed the entire 2019 season after being diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism just before the start of the campaign.

Big hit for Patriots and Cam as starting center David Andrews broke thumb on his snapping hand and actually had surgery on it this week. Trying to snap with other hand but likely out this week and potentially more @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) September 25, 2020

David Andrews has been a rock for the Patriots since going undrafted out of Georgia in 2015. He started 11 of 14 games as a rookie that year, and established himself as their starting center the following season.

Over the next three seasons, Andrews started 46 games and consistently ranked among the best centers in the league. Along the way he won two Super Bowls and signed a three-year, $9 million contract in 2017. He’s one of the team’s captains this year.

But Bill Belichick has always found quality players to fill his offensive line when a starter goes down.

Will the New England Patriots be able to properly protect Cam Newton while Andrews is absent?

