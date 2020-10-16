NFL Insider Has Update On Patriots-Broncos Game

Well, it’s happened again. There’s been another positive COVID-19 test at the New England Patriots facility, and the team is closing things down as a result.

But it doesn’t look like the NFL is ready to reschedule the Patriots-Broncos game – again. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, there is no change to the game’s status as of writing.

The game was originally slated to be played on October 12, but positive test results forced the NFL to make some major scheduling changes. The NFL rearranged a number of teams’ schedules in order to ensure that the game was played.

As a result, the game is still slated for this Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 p.m. EST. Of course, that’s likely contingent on no new positives between now and tomorrow.

No change to the status of the #Patriots–#Broncos game as of now, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2020

New England’s Week 4 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs had to be briefly postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test from Cam Newton as well as Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu. That game was eventually played on Monday night, albeit without Newton in the lineup for the New England Patriots.

Fortunately for them, it looks like Cam Newton is on pace to play against the Broncos.

Some Denver players have been upset at how the NFL has essentially punished them for what happened in New England. Denver was forced to take its bye week, and won’t have played for a whopping 17 days when they finally play on Sunday.

Nevertheless, it’s where we are now in this absolutely insane NFL season we’re enjoying.

[Tom Pelissero]