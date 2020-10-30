New England Patriots Wide Receiver Corps Is A Disaster Right Now

The Patriots will be without two of their top offensive weapons for this Sunday’s AFC East matchup up with the Buffalo Bills.

New England ruled out both Julian Edelman and N’Keal Harry on Friday’s injury report.

With two of Cam Newton’s top three receiving threats now out, Bill Belichick will be forced to get fancy with a struggling offense.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, the Patriots will have just six wide receivers available for Sunday’s game against the Bills. All of them entered the NFL as undrafted rookies, with three of them just signing with the Patriots in 2020.

Here is the list of Patriots receivers available for Sunday: Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski, Isaiah Zuber, Mason Kinsey, Kristian Wilkerson. All six entered the NFL as undrafted rookies, three of them this year. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 30, 2020

Of the six New England wide receivers that will be able to take snaps for the Josh McDaniels offense, only four have caught passes in 2020. Those four (Byrd, Meyers, Olszewski, and Zuber) have combined for just 25 receptions and 327 yards. None of them have caught a touchdown pass. Byrd leads the group with 18 catches for 233 yards.

News broke earlier in the week that Edelman (knee) underwent knee surgery and would miss the important division game, but the Patriots were optimistic that Harry (concussion) would be able to play.

Unfortunately, the second-year receiver out of Arizona State still isn’t ready to go.

Patriots list both WRs, Julian Edelman and N'Keal Harry, as out for Sunday's game vs. Buffalo. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

Belichick will now be forced to breathe life into an already abysmal offense without two of his best pass catchers. The Patriots, historically known for being a potent offensive team, rank 29th in scoring in 2020.

But for New England, Sunday’s game isn’t time to panic. Alongside Byrd, running back Rex Burkhead and tight end Ryan Izzo have shown budding connections with Newton this year. If the team gets any luck, one of the young rookies might be poised for a breakout performance.

The banged-up Patriots (2-4) play the Bills (5-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.