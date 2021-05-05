New England Patriots Have Signed Notable College Kicker

The Spun

On Wednesday afternoon, the New England Patriots announced the signing of a new kicker – one that college football fans will know well.

Former Michigan Wolverines standout kicker Quinn Nordin signed a new deal with the Patriots. Nordin announced the news with a photo on Twitter that shows him kicking overlaid with a Patriots logo.

Nordin won’t be able to just walk into a starting role with his new team. Earlier this offseason, New England signed veteran kicker Nick Folk to a new contract.

Folk came in on a tryout with the Patriots during the 2019 season and helped solidify a position that cost the team dearly before he got there. He connected on 14-of-17 field goals during the 2019 season before earning the starting job again in 2020.

After nailing 26-of-28 field goals in 2020, Folk looks to maintain his grasp on the starting job.

The team also has former collegiate star and second-round pick Roberto Aguayo, who signed a futures contract with the team in January.

It’s possible Nordin becomes a cheaper option for New England than hanging on to Aguayo for the 2021 season.


