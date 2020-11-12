This season just gets worse and worse for the New England Patriots – just use the Pats’ latest injury list as evidence.

Just think about this: in early October, NFL analyst and fans were calling the Patriots legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Cam Newton looked impressive, and Bill Belichick seemed to cover up any holes the team had – as the legendary coach as done in the past.

Fast forward to today, New England finds itself on the verge of missing the playoffs. Newton just isn’t the same player he once was and both the Pats offense and defense is mediocre at best. To make matters worse, New England’s latest injury list is absurd.

There are 20 players listed on New England’s injury list as of Thursday evening. Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore is one of those players .

The Patriots listed 20 (!) players on Thursday's injury report. https://t.co/bcx5t2SfSh pic.twitter.com/ienl8CYaHH — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 12, 2020

Here’s the New England Patriots full injury list, courtesy of NESN.com.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

CB Stephon Gilmore (knee)

CB Jonathan Jones (illness)

S Terrence Brooks (illness) LIMITED AVAILABILITY

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin)

LB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

DB Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

DL Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee)

RB Damien Harris (ankle, chest)

WR N’Keal Harry (concussion)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

DE John Simon (elbow)

RB J.J. Taylor (illness)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

T Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

It’s hard to imagine the Patriots have any chance of making the playoffs with so many injuries. But it’s still too early to count Bill Belichick out of the hunt.

It’s not going to get any easier for the Pats here on out, though. They’ll take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

[NESN.com]