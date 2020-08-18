Jarrett Stidham Reportedly Having Tough Day At Patriots Camp

While the New England Patriots went out and signed Cam Newton this offseason, the starting quarterback job isn’t just being handed to him. Some have suggested that it may be tough for him to beat out fellow Auburn grad Jarrett Stidham.

The young quarterback spent last season under Tom Brady on the Patriots depth chart. The coaching staff is reportedly high on Stidham, who had an up and down career at Auburn. If today was any indication, Newton—the 2015 NFL MVP—probably has a leg up.

Stidham had a rough day at camp on Tuesday, per reports. In a short span, the second-year quarterback was picked off by defensive backs Michael Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, and Kyle Dugger. The interceptions were reportedly made on some nice plays by the defenders, but still, it is not a good sign.

It wasn’t all bad for Jarrett Stidham though. Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald said that he was 8-for-11 overall, and Mike Reiss made note of a completion to Damiere Byrd as one of the best of the day by Patriots quarterbacks.

Tough start for Jarrett Stidham today. He’s been intercepted by Michael Jackson, Stephon Gilmore and Kyle Dugger. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) August 18, 2020

As for Cam Newton, he was plagued by drops during the day, though it sounds like he’s still adjusting to the new offense. That is to be expected.

Cam Newton was late on a couple throws early but got into a better rhythm late. Was victimized by some drops. Still sense a delay in his processing. Couple of no throws. #Patriots @nflnetwork — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 18, 2020

Bill Belichick has less than a month before he decides on his quarterback for Week 1. The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins in an AFC East clash on September 13.