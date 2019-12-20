New England Patriots Lose Key Defender Before Bills Game

When the New England Patriots take the field for their game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, one of the team’s best defensive players won’t be there.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Giardi, corner Jonathan Jones won’t play. Jones is arguably the top slot corner in the NFL this season, so it’s a major blow to the Patriots secondary.

The star corner failed to practice this week leading up to the divisional game and now has been ruled out – days before the game.

Here’s the news from Giardi.

As expected, the #Patriots have ruled Jon Jones out.

Losing Jones is a tough break, especially with the Bills coming up to Foxborough. Buffalo boasts one of the best slot receivers in the NFL – Cole Beasley – who has emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Josh Allen.

Beasley is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards while leading the team in touchdown receptions. Three weeks ago, Beasley smoked the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

In the first game against the Patriots this season, Beasley racked up seven receptions for 75 yards.

New England is hoping to keep a hold on the No. 2 seed in the AFC with Kansas City breathing down the Patriots neck.