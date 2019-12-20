The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New England Patriots Lose Key Defender Before Bills Game

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: A general view as fireworks are set off prior to the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

When the New England Patriots take the field for their game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, one of the team’s best defensive players won’t be there.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Giardi, corner Jonathan Jones won’t play. Jones is arguably the top slot corner in the NFL this season, so it’s a major blow to the Patriots secondary.

The star corner failed to practice this week leading up to the divisional game and now has been ruled out – days before the game.

Here’s the news from Giardi.

Losing Jones is a tough break, especially with the Bills coming up to Foxborough. Buffalo boasts one of the best slot receivers in the NFL – Cole Beasley – who has emerged as a favorite target of quarterback Josh Allen.

Beasley is second on the team in receptions and receiving yards while leading the team in touchdown receptions. Three weeks ago, Beasley smoked the Dallas Cowboys to the tune of six receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown.

In the first game against the Patriots this season, Beasley racked up seven receptions for 75 yards.

New England is hoping to keep a hold on the No. 2 seed in the AFC with Kansas City breathing down the Patriots neck.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.