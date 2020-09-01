Lamar Miller Shares The Difference He’s Noticed With The Patriots

The New England Patriots aren’t shy about trying to catch lightning in a bottle with big-name free agency acquisitions. A few weeks ago, the Pats signed former Miami Dolphin and Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Lamar Miller.

Miller missed the 2019 season due to a torn ACL suffered in the preseason. It was the first major injury for Miller during his NFL career. He had played in all but seven games over his first seven seasons, starting all but four of his appearances since the start of the 2013 season. From 2013-2018, Miller averaged over 935 yards per year on the ground.

With Sony Michel, James White, and Rex Burkhead returning, the backfield could be a crowded one for Miller to break into. Michel is off the PUP list now, but is also fighting his way back from an injury, so there are some questions. Miller may not be a bellcow if he cracks the Patriots depth chart, but he’s a pretty reliable option.

When asked what is different with the Patriots from his previous stops in Miami and Houston, one thing sprang to mind for the veteran running back: Bill Belichick makes sure his guys are in “top, great shape.” He says the conditioning with the Pats has been a more arduous task than what he’s previously experienced in the pros, even after playing for former Belichick assistant Bill O’Brien with the Texans.

What's different about the Patriots? Lamar Miller: I’d say the conditioning part. Since I’ve been in the league, I’ve never ran that much. It was just different for me. They make sure you’re in top, great shape. That’s something I haven’t experienced. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) September 1, 2020

When asked about choosing a new team, Lamar Miller said going with New England was an easy choice. From the Providence Journal:

“I just felt like it was a great organization,” Miller said on Tuesday. “I’ve been playing them every year since I’ve been with the other teams I played at. I just know they’re a winning organization. Bill O’Brien, he came from the Patriots so the offense was pretty much similar. I just felt like coming in late in training camp would carry over to just coming here. It’s a winning organization, so that’s why I came here.” […] “You just knew when you played the Patriots, you always have to come with your ‘A game,’” Miller said. “You knew what type of team that you’re facing. You know what type of coach that you’re facing. So just knowing that coming into Patriots week, whether it’s home or away, they’re always bringing their A game. Now just being here, seeing how they run things, you can tell how they run things and why you always had to be prepared.”

Last year, the New England Patriots kept five running backs active on the roster. The three aforementioned players plus Damien Miller are likely options, plus with the opt-out of Brandon Bolden, Lamar Miller may have a decent shot, even if his climb is a bit uphill as he was just recently taken off of the PUP list himself.

