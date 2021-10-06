New England Patriots Make Final Decision On Stephon Gilmore

Late Tuesday night, the Dallas Cowboys announced a stunning move, releasing Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Fewer than 12 hours later, the New England Patriots announced a surprising move of their own. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots released star corner Stephon Gilmore.

Earlier this offseason, there were whispers of a potential trade involving the four-time Pro Bowler. Gilmore makes just over $7 million this season, but started the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

After failing to reach a new deal during the season, the Patriots decided it was the right time to move on. “Patriots and Stephon Gilmore could not agree to terms on a restructured contract and now the two sides are going their own ways,” Schefter reported.

A stunner: Patriots are releasing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was eligible to come off the Physically Unable to Perform List after Week 6, source tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/31H8KQF8hq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

While Gilmore no longer has a team, that won’t be the case for long. According to Schefter, the market for the talented corner is “robust.”

“The market for Stephon Gilmore, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is expected to be robust,” Schefter reported. “Multiple teams are expected to be interested, and the 31-year-old Gilmore should be recovered from his quad injury in the coming weeks.”

Gilmore is just two seasons removed from being named the Defensive Player of the Year. There are plenty of cornerback-needy teams across the league right now.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of them. A potential reunion with Tom Brady could be in the works.