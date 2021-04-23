Next week’s 2021 NFL Draft is expected to be extremely quarterback-heavy, which is good news for the many, many teams that could potentially take players at the position. Florida‘s Kyle Trask may not quite get into the first round, but he has no shortage of interest. According to a new report by Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network, the New England Patriots are doing their homework on the Florida QB.

Trask had a huge breakout season as a senior in 2020. In 12 games for the Gators, he completed 68.9-percent of his throws for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns, and just eight interception, throwing for a very solid 9.8 yards per attempt. He finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

At times in the NFL Draft process, he’s been floated as a late-first round pick. He may slip into the second, but it would be a surprise to see him go much further than that.

The New England Patriots currently have the No. 15 pick in the first round of the upcoming draft. If someone in the top tier, like Justin Fields or Mac Jones, falls to the Pats, they seem like legitimate options for them. That may not be feasible without a trade up, which would be a rare move for Bill Belichick. However, if Trask is there in round two, he may also be an option, according to Jeremiah.

“There’s a little buzz in league circles that the Patriots are doing a lot of homework on University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask,” the NFL Network insider said on a recent podcast, per Warren Sharp.

if the Patriots don’t get a first round QB… they may look at Kyle Trask later on this per @MoveTheSticks on his recent podcast keep up with all NFL draft rumors updated daily:https://t.co/UaCzgz7XPl … via @Ryan_McCrystal & @donnycasino pic.twitter.com/tWxF88a6oY — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 23, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 24), New Orleans Saints (No. 28), and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 32) are all teams in the back of the first round that could have a need for a young quarterback as well.

The Patriots have the No. 46 overall pick in the top half of the first half.

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 29.

