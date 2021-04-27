There are plenty of teams with very intriguing situations entering this week’s NFL Draft, but the New England Patriots are right up towards the top of that list. After watching Tom Brady lead another team to a Super Bowl, Bill Belichick has gone on a historic spending spree, but one that does not preclude the team from taking a franchise quarterback if possible.

That may be difficult from where the team is now. At No. 15 in the first round, the five major quarterbacks in this year’s draft may all already be gone, as it is expected to be one of the most quarterback-heavy drafts in history. Belichick has never been one for aggressive NFL Draft moves, but many believe this could be the year.

Count NFL Network’s Nate Burleson among them. He thinks that North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is the guy for the Pats, and that they should pull the trigger on whatever trade necessary to move up and get him, assuming the San Francisco 49ers opt for Mac Jones at No. 3.

“Holding the 15th overall pick, the Patriots must make a significant move to ensure they draft the quarterback of their choosing,” Burleson wrote for NFL.com. “If I’m making the call, and if Trey Lance gets past San Francisco at No. 3, I’m doing whatever it takes.”

2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect? @nflnetwork https://t.co/bmDyY8PmvZ — Marc Ross (@MarcRoss) April 26, 2021

It is hard to know just how high the New England Patriots would have to jump up from No. 15 to get their guy. There are a number of options for the big quarterbacks in the top 10, and other teams could also look to jump in to take one.

The Atlanta Falcons may try and build around Matt Ryan for one more big title run, but there are plenty of rumors that the team could be prepared to build for the future. Georgia native Justin Fields seems more likely if the team goes quarterback, but you can’t totally count them out there.

The Detroit Lions are probably okay moving forward with Jared Goff for a year or two, but if the right quarterback falls to No. 7 it wouldn’t be a total shock to see them go for it. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking into taking a quarterback, even after the Sam Darnold trade. The Denver Broncos are another possibility at No. 9, as Drew Lock hasn’t established himself as the franchise QB there.

The 2021 NFL Draft begins with the first round on Thursday, April 29.

[NFL.com]