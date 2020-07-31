Bill Belichick Comments On Patriots Players Opting Out Of 2020 Season

Bill Belichick has a tough task ahead of him this fall, as the New England Patriots look much different on paper than what the six-time champion is accustomed to. Not only is Tom Brady no longer on the roster, six key members of the team opted out due to health concerns.

Earlier this week, the Patriots learned that Brandon Bolden Marcus Cannon, Patrick Chung, Dont’a Hightower, Najee Toran and Danny Vitale opted out of the 2020 season. This has become a trend in the NFL due to concerns over COVID-19.

Most of the players that opted out for the Patriots this season have large roles on the team. Bolden is a key member of the special teams unit, Chung is a savvy veteran for Belichick’s secondary, and Hightower is one of the top linebackers in football.

On Friday, Belichick was asked to share his thoughts on the six players opting out. His response was simple but sweet, as he said “I respect and support it 100 percent.”

“I respect all of them.”#Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says he talked to the 6 players about deciding to opt-out.

“I respect and support it 100%.”

That includes @zeus30hightower, @PatrickChung23, @BB_HulkSmash, Cannon, Vitale and Toran. pic.twitter.com/EdXJxmda0P — Raul Martinez (@RaulNBCBoston) July 31, 2020

Although he’s a man of few words, Bill Belichick has always shown his players respect.

Belichick might not have a loaded roster for the upcoming campaign, but he always gets the best out of his players. Who knows, the Patriots could revitalize Cam Newton’s career and shock the rest of the AFC in the process.

The New England Patriots will kick off the 2020 season at home against Miami.

[Raul Martinez]