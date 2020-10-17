NFL Insider Offers Update On Broncos-Patriots Game After Latest Testing News

The New England Patriots have been dealing with COVID-19 over the last few weeks, with major players like Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore testing positive. The team’s schedule has been altered a few times already, and tomorrow’s game against the Denver Broncos will be the team’s first since Oct. 5.

Today, three players on the roster were added to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Sony Michel, who was already out with injury, guard Shaq Mason, and defensive end Derek Rivers are all being added to the list.

Having multiple players named to that list is a concern for any team. The NFL also wants to avoid any more significant scheduling shifts, after altering the slate for a number of teams to account for previous positive tests over the last few weeks. According to a new report, the league was aware of the situation with the Patriots, and tomorrow’s game should still be good to go.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero says that the league believes the Patriots have followed all necessary protocols. He says that the league doesn’t anticipate having to change any of the upcoming Week 6 games.

The NFL was aware of the #Patriots' situation, with three more players landing on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, and comfortable protocols have been followed. Sunday's game against the #Broncos — and all other games on the Week 6 slate — remain on as scheduled. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 17, 2020

Any situation where a team has multiple positive tests gives plenty of people pause. The Patriots have slowly had a number of players come down with the virus, with center James Ferentz reportedly being added to the list on Friday, which is obviously not ideal. Hopefully the NFL can be trusted in letting things proceed here.

The New England Patriots are expected to have Newton back for Sunday’s game. He missed the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs a few weeks ago.

The Patriots host the Denver Broncos at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

