Bill Belichick has been on a bit of a spending spree, revamping the New England Patriots after a disappointing 2020 season. His latest move should add some depth to the linebacking corps, with the impending addition of Raekwon McMillan.

The former all-conference defender at Ohio State was a 2017 second-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. He was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last season, and spent a year under Jon Gruden.

After two years as a starter for the Dolphins, he made just four starts in 16 appearances with Vegas, recording 27 total tackles and a forced fumble. He started 29 games for the Dolphins in 2018-19, and topped out at 105 tackles and five tackles for loss in his first year of play, after missing the 2017 season due to a preseason injury.

He’s probably not a game changing player for the Patriots, but he’s a sound defender. We know that Belichick likes his Ohio State players as well. McMillan is set to join Rashod Berry, Devin Smith, and John Simon as former Buckeyes on the Pats roster.

Free-agent LB Raekwon McMillan is expected to sign a 1-year contract with the New England Patriots, per source. The ex-Raider was among the linebackers Washington kept tabs on during free agency. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) March 19, 2021

This is just the latest in a long line of signings for the Pats, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He joins a group that will also now feature Kyle Van Noy, who returns to New England after spending a year with the Dolphins. He played for Belichick from 2016-19, the first time around.

Matt Judon, a former Baltimore Ravens standout, was the first major linebacker addition. The team has also bolstered its front seven with linemen henry Anderson and Montravius Adams, while tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, and wide receivers Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne headline the team’s additions on offense.

Much of the attention this offseason will be on the New England Patriots’ quarterback position. Cam Newton will return for a second year with the franchise, but his small deal doesn’t preclude the team from adding another passer, whether in a trade or next month during the NFL Draft.

