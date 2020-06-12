New England Patriots RB Reportedly Recovering From Foot Surgery

On Friday morning, ESPN’s New England Patriots insider Mike Reiss revealed some troubling news about one of the team’s running backs.

Reiss reported that third-year running back Sony Michel underwent surgery in May. According to the report, the foot surgery was more “maintenance-based” to help relieve discomfort the former Georgia star had been feeling.

Michel has been the Patriots leading rusher each of the past two seasons. However, he was much better in his rookie season than his sophomore campaign – thanks to a series of injuries.

The former No. 31 overall pick has dealt with a series of knee injuries during his first two years in the league. He had fluid drained from his knee during training camp before his rookie season.

Michel also missed two games after tweaking his knee during a game against the Chicago Bears in his rookie campaign.

Before the 2019 season kicked off, he underwent another knee procedure. After a knee scope in June, he didn’t miss a game during his 2019 season.

However, his production took a massive dip. After averaging 4.5 yards per carry in 2018, Michel managed just 3.7 yards per carry in 2019.

The Patriots selected former Alabama standout running back Damien Harris in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. Although he didn’t see much time on the field in 2019, if Michel continues to be banged up, New England will have to rely on the second-year back.