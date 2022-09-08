New England Patriots Re-Signing Familiar Face

FOXBORO, MA - SEPTEMBER 10: General view as fans hold up cards to celebrate the New England Patriots Super Bowl championships at the start of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are signing offensive tackle Marcus Cannon to their practice squad, according to a report from ESPN's Field Yates.

Cannon was brought in for a visit this Thursday. Obviously, that visit went well.

This will mark Cannon's second stint with the Patriots. He was on the team from 2011-2020, starting in 69 games during that span.

Cannon, 34, was traded to the Houston Texans in March 2021. He started in just four games last season.

The Texans then released Cannon on March 15, 2022.

The days of Cannon being an All-Pro offensive tackle are way in the past. Nonetheless, he gives the Patriots a familiar face who they can trust if their offensive line deals with any injuries this season.

Cannon, a former fifth-round pick out of TCU, will have to work his way up the depth chart in New England.

Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn are currently listed as the starting offensive tackles for the Patriots. Yodny Cajuste and Justin Herron, meanwhile, are the primary backups.