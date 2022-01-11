New England Patriots Release Their Tuesday Injury Report

The New England Patriots are preparing to play the Buffalo Bills in Saturday’s AFC wild card game. It will be the third meeting of the year between the two teams.

New England released an estimated injury report for today, and the good news is that if the team had practice, no players would have had to sit out. A total of 12 players were listed as limited though, including rookie defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Barmore left Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins after injuring his right leg late in the fourth quarter. At first, it looked like the impactful defender could miss the postseason, but subsequent reports offered hope that Barmore will be able to play.

The full list of limited players can be found below.

The #Patriots estimated injury report for Tuesday has DL Christian Barmore (knee) as limited. There were no DNPs. Full report: pic.twitter.com/qIXLSyStxO — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) January 11, 2022

The Patriots and Bills split their season series, but because Buffalo won the AFC East, they will host the first-round playoff matchup this weekend.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night on CBS.