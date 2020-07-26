New England Patriots Release Veteran NFL Defensive Back

The New England Patriots announced a notable roster move on Saturday night.

The Patriots are moving on from veteran NFL defensive back Lenzy Pipkins. New England acquired the 26-year-old cornerback earlier this offseason.

Pipkins, a Texas native and former Oklahoma State standout, signed with the Patriots in February. He has since been released.

From the Patriots:

The New England Patriots announced that they have released DB Lenzy Pipkins. Pipkins was signed by New England on Feb. 11, 2020. Pipkins, 26, is a veteran of two NFL seasons with Green Bay (2017), Indianapolis (2018), Detroit (2018) and Cleveland (2018). The 6-foot, 196-pounder went to training camp with the Browns in 2019 and was released on Aug. 31. Pipkins originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with Green Bay out of Oklahoma State in 2017. He appeared in 12 games with one start as a rookie and finished with 17 tackles, one pass defensed and one special teams tackle for the Packers. Pipkins played in three games in 2018 with two teams and totaled nine tackles. He was traded by Green Bay to Indianapolis Aug. 26, 2018, and spent time on the practice squad and 53-man roster. He played in one game for the Colts before being waived and claimed off waivers by Detroit. He was released by the Lions after appearing in two games and spent the final six weeks of the season on the Browns practice squad.

New England is currently heading into the post-Tom Brady era. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback signed with Tampa Bay in the offseason.

The Patriots are replacing Brady with Cam Newton, who signed a one-year deal earlier this summer.

New England is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.