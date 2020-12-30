New England Patriots Release Young Tight End

For the first time since his first season with the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick and company will have a losing record.

A blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night left the Patriots with a 6-9 record. That means Belichick and the Pats can finish with season with – at best – a 7-9 record.

It’s been a long run of success that ended with star quarterback Tom Brady taking his talents elsewhere. As the 2020 season comes to a close for the Patriots, the team has decisions to make on its roster heading into 2021.

One player who won’t finish the 2020 season with the Patriots is tight end Jordan Thomas. According to a report from Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the team released Thomas after listing him as a game-day inactive in recent weeks.

Here’s the news from Reiss.

The Patriots have waived TE Jordan Thomas today. He had been claimed on waivers from the Cardinals midway through the season to help address a run of injuries at the position, but had been a consistent game-day inactive in recent weeks. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 30, 2020

Thomas started the 2020 season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. After the Cardinals waived him in November, the former Mississippi State standout landed with the Patriots.

He actually started his NFL career with the Houston Texans where he made his NFL debut against the Patriots. It all came full circle, but eventually ended with Thomas in search of a new team.

The former sixth-round pick now hits the open market.