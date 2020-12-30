The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

New England Patriots Release Young Tight End

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

For the first time since his first season with the New England Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick and company will have a losing record.

A blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night left the Patriots with a 6-9 record. That means Belichick and the Pats can finish with season with – at best – a 7-9 record.

It’s been a long run of success that ended with star quarterback Tom Brady taking his talents elsewhere. As the 2020 season comes to a close for the Patriots, the team has decisions to make on its roster heading into 2021.

One player who won’t finish the 2020 season with the Patriots is tight end Jordan Thomas. According to a report from Patriots insider Mike Reiss, the team released Thomas after listing him as a game-day inactive in recent weeks.

Here’s the news from Reiss.

Thomas started the 2020 season as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. After the Cardinals waived him in November, the former Mississippi State standout landed with the Patriots.

He actually started his NFL career with the Houston Texans where he made his NFL debut against the Patriots. It all came full circle, but eventually ended with Thomas in search of a new team.

The former sixth-round pick now hits the open market.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.