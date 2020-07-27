New England Patriots Reportedly Cut Rookie Wide Receiver

The New England Patriots have reportedly cut a rookie receiver ahead of the team’s 2020 training camp.

Will Hastings was on his way to report to the Patriots’ training camp this week before receiving news he had been cut. The Patriots signed the Auburn alum as an undrafted free agent back in April. New England’s decision to cut Hastings came due to the organization’s need to trim the roster to 80 players.

Hastings caught 56 passes for 845 yards and six touchdowns during his Auburn career. He played in 28 games in four years with the Tigers.

The Auburn alum is now seeking out a new team to play for as rookie camps are set to begin this week. That may prove difficult for Hastings in light of the current global pandemic.

The New England Patriots announced the news themselves on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Patriots’ offense will be interesting this upcoming season. With Tom Brady off to Tampa Bay, New England signed free agent QB Cam Newton to fill the void.

Newton has a few weapons in the passing game to work with, including Julian Edelman, N’Keal Harry and Mohamed Sanu.

As for Hastings, it’ll be interesting to see if another NFL team takes a chance on the Auburn alum.