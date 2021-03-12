On Friday morning, football fans around the country were surprised to hear the news of the New England Patriots latest move at quarterback.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reported the Patriots are re-signing quarterback Cam Newton. According to the report, Newton will be back on a one-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the move doesn’t remove the Patriots from the quarterback market. “Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton but it doesn’t preclude them from making another QB move in the weeks to come,” he said on Twitter.

Patriots are bringing back Cam Newton but it doesn’t preclude them from making another QB move in the weeks to come, per league sources. This move locks in a QB heading into free agency. https://t.co/hgf4ZhqM5w — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

In 2020, Newton had one of his worst seasons from a statistical standpoint. He managed to throw for just eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions on the year. Newton also threw for just over 2,600 yards – his worst in a season where he played at least 14 games.

It wasn’t all bad, though. He actually had his second-highest completion percentage by completing over 65-percent of his passes. Newton also racked up 12 rushing touchdowns, the second-highest mark of his career.

After Newton and the Patriots offense struggled to put up points during the 2020 season, most expected to New England to move on. However, much was made of Newton’s veteran presence in the locker room during a tough season.

Head coach Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton the person, even while Cam Newton the quarterback was struggling.

Will Cam Newton be the Patriots starting quarterback in 2021?