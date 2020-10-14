The New England Patriots have added some defensive depth at a position that has been hit hard by injuries and COVID-19.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots have signed veteran defensive tackle Carl Davis off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. Davis has been with the team since last year.

Davis was originally a third-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. In his career, he’s appeared in 36 games (12 starts) with five teams, compiling 32 tackles and one-half sack.

Davis is a replacement for Byron Cowart, who remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list since testing positive for the virus last week. Other defensive tackles are unavailable due to injury.

The Patriots have signed DT Carl Davis (Iowa) off the Jaguars practice squad. Much needed depth with Byron Cowart on the COVID-19 reserve list. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 14, 2020

We’ll see if New England plans on having Davis active for this weekend’s game. He won’t have much time to prepare, but he might be needed.

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday night, the Patriots are 2-2 on the season. They’ll host the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday after having an unexpected bye week in Week 5 due to COVID-19 issues.

Fortunately for New England, they will get star quarterback Cam Newton back after he missed the Kansas City game due to a positive COVID test.