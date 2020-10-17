The New England Patriots have added three players, including running back Sony Michel, to its COVID-19 list. The Patriots’ Sunday game, meanwhile, is still being played as currently scheduled.

The Patriots added Michel, defensive end Derek Rivers and right guard Shaq Mason to their COVID list on Saturday. They join center James Ferentz, who was added on Friday. Michel has actually tested positive for the virus, per Patriots reporter Jeff Howe. Mason and Rivers, meanwhile, haven’t tested positive but are still being placed on the list.

New England has been hit hard with the virus these past few weeks. Stars Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore, among several others, tested positive a few weeks ago. The Patriots have had to shut down their facilities several times as a result.

The NFL is still planning on the Patriots’ game against the Denver Broncos taking place this Sunday.

Sony Michel has tested positive and is being placed on the COVID-19 list. Shaq Mason and Derek Rivers have not tested positive but are being placed on the COVID-19 list, per source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 17, 2020

Shaq Mason is the biggest loss for the New England Patriots this weekend. He’s held his own at the right guard position for New England this season.

Sony Michel, meanwhile, was already on the IR with a quad injury and wasn’t going to play against the Broncos this Sunday, anyways.

Both the Broncos and Patriots are hopeful their game, which was supposed to take place in Week 5, can actually be played this Sunday. Denver hasn’t played a game since Oct. 1 when the Broncos beat the New York Jets.

