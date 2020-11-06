ESPN Analyst Knows Who The Patriots’ Next QB Will Be

Cam Newton’s time in New England might not last very long, especially if he continues to struggle the way he is right now. If that’s the case, the Patriots will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason.

According to ESPN analyst Rob Ninkovich, the Patriots could bring back Jimmy Garoppolo. He was with the team from 2014-2016 before getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers for a second-round pick.

“I think he’ll be a New England Patriot,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up. “When is the last time you’ve seen Bill Belichick walk up to the opposing team’s quarterback after they lost 33-6 and tap him on the back to shake his hand?”

Ninkovich decided to fire off one more offseason prediction, as he revealed who he believes will replace Garoppolo in San Francisco.

“I could see Jimmy G going to the Patriots and Matt Ryan to the 49ers. They [Matt Ryan and Kyle Shanahan] have some unfinished business there.”

.@ninko50 believes that Jimmy Garoppolo will end up in New England, and the 49ers will land Matt Ryan next offseason 👀 "The Patriots are gonna get Jimmy G." pic.twitter.com/Udh45WZjUy — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 6, 2020

Ninkovich, who spent eight years with the New England Patriots, knows a thing or two about how Bill Belichick operates. He’s not the only ESPN analyst to make this prediction though, as Bill Barnwell linked Garoppolo to the Patriots earlier this week.

It was very clear back in 2016 that Belichick didn’t want to ship out Garoppolo. In fact, he thought Garoppolo would be the team’s future starter after Tom Brady.

Garoppolo hasn’t looked sharp in San Francisco, but perhaps he could revitalize his career in New England.

