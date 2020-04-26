New England Patriots Signing Undrafted Big Ten Quarterback

The New England Patriots may not have drafted a quarterback this weekend, but they did a couple as undrafted free agents, including a passer out of the Big Ten.

NFL agent Mike McCartney announced moments ago that his client, Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke, had agreed to terms with the Pats. Lewerke joins Louisiana Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith as signal callers to sign with New England as UDFAs.

A three-year starter for the Spartans, Lewerke passed for a career-high 3,079 yards along with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2019. Battling injuries, he had a poor showing in 2018, throwing for only 2,040 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 picks.

Statisically, 2017 was Lewerke’s best season, when he threw for 2,793 yards and 20 touchdowns against only seven interceptions. Lewerke also rushed for 559 yards and five scores that year.

In New England, he’ll join a QB room that includes Smith, former Michigan State standout and NFL veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year pro and presumed started Jarrett Stidham.

Excited for Michigan State QB @brianlewerke14 agreeing to a contract with the @Patriots — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 26, 2020

The Patriots, of course, are entering Year 1 of the post-Tom Brady era. The last time Brady wasn’t on the New England roster was 1999.

Right now, it looks like Lewerke will be battling for the team’s No. 3 quarterback role, which would likely mean a season on the practice squad.