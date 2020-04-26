New England Patriots Signing Undrafted TE To Major Deal

The Patriots haven’t done a whole lot of work on their offense this offseason, but one position they should be set at now is tight end.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Patriots have signed Boston College tight end Jake Burt to a UDFA deal. Per the report, Burt is getting $80,000 in guarantees, which is one of the better deals for undrafted tight ends.

Burt has 23 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons at Boston College. He joins an increasingly crowded tight ends room along with third-round picks Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

If the Patriots don’t make any other tight end signings, they will head into training camp with five on the roster. The current incumbents are Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo.

Boston College TE Jake Burt, an undrafted free agent, is signing with the New England Patriots and is receiving $80,000 guaranteed to do it, one of the larger guarantees for undrafted TEs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2020

The Patriots are going to look very different in 2020 and beyond. Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Stephen Gostkowski and Kyle Van Noy are gone. Finding permanent replacements for them may take more than a year – or even two.

But the Patriots also reached the incredible heights of the past 20 years thanks in large part to finding contributors in the late rounds of the draft and in undrafted free agency.

Will Jake Burt be a contributor to the Patriots in 2020?