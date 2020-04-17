New England Patriots Tease New Uniform Release

It’s been a long time since the New England Patriots made any real changes to their uniform. Outside of the NFL Color Rush program, they’ve been using the same nautical blue primary uniforms for decades.

But now it appears that the six-time Super Bowl champions are finally on the verge of making a change. On Friday, the Patriots released a video entitled “New uniforms: Patriots Day 2020.”

A figure in darkness with only a faint blue light around the helmet looks to the right while words cycle across the screen. “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.”

The uniforms are expected to be released on Monday, April 20. Fans are already taking to Twitter to express their excitement and ideas for the design.

New uniforms: Patriots Day 2020 pic.twitter.com/mpXSoTqT5n — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 17, 2020

Perhaps the most common request is a return to the navy blue uniforms they had in the Drew Bledsoe era.

Fans have also been coming up with their own designs:

These would be sweet alternates pic.twitter.com/cT7v2ApIxj — SouthernBuckeye (@TheSouthernBuck) April 17, 2020

The New England Patriots have gone through a number of uniform redesigns ever since their AFL debut as the Boston Patriots in 1960.

It remains to be seen if the Patriots will also make any changes to their logo, but you never know.

2020 is clearly going to be the start of a new era in New England, starting with the departure of Tom Brady after 19 seasons.

What do you think the new New England Patriots uniform should look like?

