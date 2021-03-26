The New England Patriots may have brought Cam Newton back for a second year, but his contract is extremely incentive-laden. With a base value of just $5 million, ESPN’s Dianna Russini has maintained that it is pretty clear that the team is keeping the possibility of adding another quarterback, whether through a trade or the NFL Draft, alive. One option that she says should not be taken off the table: former Tom Brady backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

No team has gone on a spending spree like the Patriots this offseason. After a very lean year in 2020, Bill Belichick has forked out plenty of cash to shore up the roster, taking advantage of salary cap space that many teams do not have this offseason.

Quarterback has not been a major expenditure though, with Cam’s one-year deal. Garoppolo was once seen as a potential Brady successor, and while his career has stagnated a bit with the San Francisco 49ers, he is someone that Belichick seems very comfortable with, and he did lead the Niners to a Super Bowl appearance a year ago.

“Just recently I was talking to somebody in the league who I really trust,” Russini said on Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up according to The Boston Globe. “He said, ‘Do not take the Jimmy Garoppolo trade off the table.'”

“That is something New England is still sniffing out,” Russini continued. “Bill [Belichick] doesn’t like to put his cards out on the table, so most think, ‘Oh well if we all know about that, that probably won’t happen.’ But there is definitely a tone in the league that it could still go down.”

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t the only potential option out there for Belichick and the New England Patriots. The team has also been pretty active in looking at the quarterback-rich NFL Draft.

The Patriots have been all over Zach Wilson (and every other top QB in the class), and Eliot Wolf is attending his pro day. They might not have a chance at him if the Jets and Dolphins have no interest in facilitating a trade, but it's important to be prepared if he slides. https://t.co/JBfuoFmkZd — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 26, 2021

Mac Jones, who played for Belichick’s good friend Nick Saban last year, has been a popular name for the Pats at No. 15, but it is a distinct possibility that all five prominent quarterbacks in this draft—Jones, Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson—are gone by that spot.

The Patriots have been very aggressive so far this offseason. It stands to reason that they will continue to be when it comes to figuring out the long term future of the quarterback position in a post-Tom Brady world.