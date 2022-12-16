New Injury Update For Patriots Running Back Rhamondre Stevenson

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 20: Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) Billie Weiss/Getty Images

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against the Cardinals. With the team on a short week, his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders is up in the air.

The Patriots have officially listed Stevenson as questionable for Week 15.

Stevenson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, casting doubt around his status for this weekend. He did, however, return to the practice field this Friday.

New England will most likely wait closer until kickoff to make a final decision on Stevenson.

In the event Stevenson can't suit up for the Patriots, that would be a huge blow to their running game. The second-year tailback has 742 rushing yards, 385 receiving yards and five total touchdowns this season.

Patriots running back Damien Harris has also been listed as questionable for this Sunday, leaving Pierre Strong Jr. as the healthiest option on the depth chart.

Strong actually had 70 rushing yards and a touchdown on five carries against the Cardinals.